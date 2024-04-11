Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Eva Renee Barnett Sells 3,689 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.9 %

IMVT stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.65. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant



Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

