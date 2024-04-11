Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Incyte by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Incyte by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 454,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 25.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Incyte by 55.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

