InMode Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,881 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,854 call options.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. InMode has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INMD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

