Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

INE stock opened at C$8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.85 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean Trudel acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

