Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Financial Review

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and Global-E Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -22.81% -8.92% -6.99% Global-E Online -23.48% -19.33% -15.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovid and Global-E Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global-E Online 0 1 9 0 2.90

Valuation and Earnings

Innovid presently has a consensus target price of $2.28, suggesting a potential downside of 6.04%. Global-E Online has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Global-E Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global-E Online is more favorable than Innovid.

This table compares Innovid and Global-E Online’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $139.88 million 2.46 -$31.91 million ($0.23) -10.56 Global-E Online $569.95 million 10.24 -$133.80 million ($0.81) -43.47

Innovid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global-E Online. Global-E Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Innovid has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-E Online has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

