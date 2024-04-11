Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 26,975 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 11,761 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a negative net margin of 591.37%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

