Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £152.60 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £152.60 ($193.14).
Avon Protection Stock Performance
Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,152 ($14.58) on Thursday. Avon Protection plc has a 12-month low of GBX 582 ($7.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,166 ($14.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,002.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 877.27. The stock has a market cap of £345.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,679.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,348.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Avon Protection
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
