Insider Buying: Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Acquires 678 Shares of Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) insider Trish Houston acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £5,396.88 ($6,830.63).

Law Debenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LWDB opened at GBX 807 ($10.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,988.89 and a beta of 0.91. Law Debenture Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 829 ($10.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 782.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 781.42.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is presently 11,851.85%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

