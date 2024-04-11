Insider Buying: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 6.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

See Also

