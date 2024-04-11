Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £125.40 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 57 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £125.40 ($158.71).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 56 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($158.76).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSPG opened at GBX 218 ($2.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 220.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.79. SSP Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58).

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Several analysts have commented on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.67) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.50 ($4.02).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

