Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,321 shares in the company, valued at $16,461,493.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $898,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

