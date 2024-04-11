Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $139.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Integer traded as high as $118.36 and last traded at $118.34, with a volume of 153288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.40.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITGR. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Integer Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Integer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 972,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

