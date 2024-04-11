Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 16,646,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 45,744,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.