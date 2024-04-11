International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 550,140 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3,625.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,140 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 520,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 153,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

