International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Shares of BC opened at $90.71 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

