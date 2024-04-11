International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 47,581 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 211.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

