International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22,943.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.64.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $299.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.28 and a 200 day moving average of $250.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

