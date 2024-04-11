International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $19.13 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,879 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

