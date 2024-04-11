International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $19.04 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $198.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

