International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $19.04 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $198.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.