International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $23.14 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

