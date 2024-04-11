International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $23.89 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 518,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

