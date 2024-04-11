International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.53

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 37852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

