Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $441.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

