Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,229,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 413,781 shares.The stock last traded at $35.80 and had previously closed at $36.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after buying an additional 6,291,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 664,973 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

