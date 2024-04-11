Investors Buy High Volume of Wayfair Call Options (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 22,933 call options.

Wayfair Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,664 shares of company stock worth $5,194,427. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

