Investors Buy Large Volume of VIZIO Put Options (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 24,186 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average volume of 2,716 put options.

VIZIO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.12.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

