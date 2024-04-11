IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in March

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WRND stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00.

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Company Profile

The IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (WRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to global large- and mid-cap companies that have high research and development spending, and attractive future growth potential.

