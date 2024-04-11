iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 105,183 put options on the company. This is an increase of 79% compared to the average volume of 58,630 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

