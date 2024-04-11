iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

