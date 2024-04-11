iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,691 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,573 put options.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after buying an additional 416,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,213,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

