iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

