iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $125.85 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

