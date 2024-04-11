iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,500 shares, an increase of 2,826.8% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

iSpecimen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen

About iSpecimen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.