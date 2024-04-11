iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,500 shares, an increase of 2,826.8% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
iSpecimen Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.69.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
