Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Gerald Creadon Sells 3,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $130.53. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 123.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

