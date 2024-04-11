Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP May Yee Yap Sells 7,877 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $136.36 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.53.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.