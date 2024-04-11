Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,998,000 after acquiring an additional 101,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

