Javier del Ser Perez Buys 75,000 Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,086.44).
Steppe Cement Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of STCM stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.90 ($0.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.61 million, a P/E ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 0.59.
Steppe Cement Company Profile
