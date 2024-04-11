Javier del Ser Perez Buys 75,000 Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,086.44).

Steppe Cement Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of STCM stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.90 ($0.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.61 million, a P/E ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

