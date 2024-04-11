Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $61.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

