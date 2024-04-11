Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $50.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Down 2.2 %

ALKS stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.