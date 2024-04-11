Jefferies Financial Group Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $56.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WBS. Barclays assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.85.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.89 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

