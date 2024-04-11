JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $6.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 62.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

