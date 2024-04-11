JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 4.9% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.83. 126,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 906,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 65.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

