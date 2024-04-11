JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $129.18 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.