JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 45

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.75) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.83 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 53.12 ($0.67) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.28 ($0.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.22. The stock has a market cap of £33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($569,548.16). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

