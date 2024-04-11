JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.07) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.62) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.36) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.50).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

ANTO opened at GBX 2,243 ($28.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,347.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,875.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,623.66. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,307 ($29.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

