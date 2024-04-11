JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Reduced by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

