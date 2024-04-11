Karen Blackett Purchases 702 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.77) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($25,108.87).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,825 ($35.75) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,676 ($33.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.84). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,915 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,914.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The firm has a market cap of £63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,908.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,472.97%.

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.21) to GBX 3,550 ($44.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,180 ($40.25).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

