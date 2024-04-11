Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVDX. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

AvidXchange Trading Down 4.1 %

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

