Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Up 16,477.8% in March

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 16,477.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

