Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00.

Bruce Douglas Gigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$164,430.00.

TSE KEL opened at C$6.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.29. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.56 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4800307 EPS for the current year.

KEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

